FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Brazilian Film Week

Get some culture with some of the best in Brazilian independent film.

When: Until Sunday, November 19, 4pm

Where: The Bioscope, Maboneng. Tickets, free. Visit thebioscope.co.za

Gymkhana GRiD

Watch the best drifters from around the world whirl around the track,

When: Saturday, November 18, noon

Where: Carnival City. Tickets, R415-R980 at ticketpros.co.za

PERFORMANCE

Pinocchio

A pantomime of the classic children's tale.

When: Until December 30; times vary

Where: Joburg Theatre. Tickets, R185-R365 at webtickets.co.za