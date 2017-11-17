Lifestyle

FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi

Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events

17 November 2017 - 10:30 By Staff reporter
BCUC is performing at Good Luck Bar on Friday, November 17.
Image: Supplied

MUSIC

Onesight Acoustics - Tresor

Enjoy a night out with Tresor, BCUC and others, in support of a good cause.

When: Friday, November 17, noon

Where: Good Luck Bar. Tickets, R50-R150 at onesight.nutickets.co.za

LIFESTYLE

Floating Tree: Official MINECON Party

Live streaming of the world-renowned Minecraft convention MINECON Earth.

When: Saturday, November 18, 6pm

Where: Killarney Mall. Tickets, R95 at quicket.co.za

Wine Cellar International Wine Showcase

Sip on some of the best wines from across the globe.

When: Friday, November 17, 3pm

Where: Wine Cellar, Dunkeld West Shopping Centre. Tickets, R350 at winecellar.co.za

Brazilian Film Week

Get some culture with some of the best in Brazilian independent film.

When: Until Sunday, November 19, 4pm

Where: The Bioscope, Maboneng. Tickets, free. Visit thebioscope.co.za

Gymkhana GRiD

Watch the best drifters from around the world whirl around the track,

When: Saturday, November 18, noon

Where: Carnival City. Tickets, R415-R980 at ticketpros.co.za

PERFORMANCE

Pinocchio

A pantomime of the classic children's tale.

When: Until December 30; times vary

Where: Joburg Theatre. Tickets, R185-R365 at webtickets.co.za

Shrek JR

A fun day out with the family.

When: Saturday, November 18; times vary

Where: People's Theatre Johannesburg. Tickets, R142 at webtickets.co.za

BOOK NOW

The Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble

Celebrates 20 years of this internationally acclaimed ensemble.

When: Friday, November 24

Where: Linder Auditorium. Tickets, R200 at computicket.com

Grifizzi Brothers Circus

Touring animal-free circus production and gypsy village.

When: starts Friday, December 8

Where: Emperors Palace. Tickets, R140. Visit grifizzi.com

