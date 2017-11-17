Gig Guide
FriYAY: your guide to weekend entertainment in Jozi
Make the most of your weekend by attending one of these awesome events
MUSIC
Onesight Acoustics - Tresor
Enjoy a night out with Tresor, BCUC and others, in support of a good cause.
When: Friday, November 17, noon
Where: Good Luck Bar. Tickets, R50-R150 at onesight.nutickets.co.za
LIFESTYLE
Floating Tree: Official MINECON Party
Live streaming of the world-renowned Minecraft convention MINECON Earth.
When: Saturday, November 18, 6pm
Where: Killarney Mall. Tickets, R95 at quicket.co.za
Wine Cellar International Wine Showcase
Sip on some of the best wines from across the globe.
When: Friday, November 17, 3pm
Where: Wine Cellar, Dunkeld West Shopping Centre. Tickets, R350 at winecellar.co.za
Brazilian Film Week
Get some culture with some of the best in Brazilian independent film.
When: Until Sunday, November 19, 4pm
Where: The Bioscope, Maboneng. Tickets, free. Visit thebioscope.co.za
Gymkhana GRiD
Watch the best drifters from around the world whirl around the track,
When: Saturday, November 18, noon
Where: Carnival City. Tickets, R415-R980 at ticketpros.co.za
PERFORMANCE
Pinocchio
A pantomime of the classic children's tale.
When: Until December 30; times vary
Where: Joburg Theatre. Tickets, R185-R365 at webtickets.co.za
Shrek JR
A fun day out with the family.
When: Saturday, November 18; times vary
Where: People's Theatre Johannesburg. Tickets, R142 at webtickets.co.za
BOOK NOW
The Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble
Celebrates 20 years of this internationally acclaimed ensemble.
When: Friday, November 24
Where: Linder Auditorium. Tickets, R200 at computicket.com
Grifizzi Brothers Circus
Touring animal-free circus production and gypsy village.
When: starts Friday, December 8
Where: Emperors Palace. Tickets, R140. Visit grifizzi.com
