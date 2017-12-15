Beats you can't beat: 6 of the best albums of 2017

I DECIDED BY BIG SEAN

When you imagine a person with unlimited potential reaching the pinnacle of their dream only to lose it all and hope desperately for a do-over, the last person most people think about is Big Sean.

After his multi-platinum 2015 release Dark Sky Paradise, it became evident to everyone watching that Sean was on a come-up the likes of which few of his peers in Detroit or rap have seen.

But for his 2017 project, Sean Anderson chose to look at speculative narrative for

I Decided, in which he wondered what he would do if given the opportunity to start again after irreparably messing his life up.