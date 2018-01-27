Lifestyle

What I'm watching: Phathutshedzo Makwarela, co-headwriter of 'The Queen'

Writer and producer Phathutshedzo Makwarela wishes there were more drama shows about post-Apartheid South Africa on TV

28 January 2018 - 00:00 By Tymon Smith

Writer and producer Phathutshedzo Makwarela wishes there were more drama shows about post-Apartheid South Africa on TV

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Do you hug left or hug right? The answer says a lot about how you feel Health & Sex
  2. Enviable brows made easy: how to shape & fill in your eyebrows Fashion & Beauty
  3. What to - & NOT to - wear to the Sun Met Fashion & Beauty
  4. Trump asks to borrow a Van Gogh & gets offered a gold toilet instead Lifestyle
  5. SEX TALK | What is a female condom & how do I use it? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X