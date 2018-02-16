ANC of Thrones: imagine the spicy resignation letter Zuma could've sent

Jacob Zuma anti-climatically tendered his resignation as the president of South Africa on Valentine's Day. Given the build up that had preceded it; many of us had hoped that he would throw up a middle finger to the ANC and turn the whole thing into the season finale of ANC of Thrones. Instead he went gently into that good night.

The fantasist in many of us, however can imagine him stewing as he crafted the first draft of his resignation letter. Errant thoughts about the flame and damnation the honourless thieves he had once called comrades must have accidentally made their way onto the page, only to be diplomatically scratched out.

Perhaps, in the original draft, he saw himself a Jacob Ceasar, cruelly betrayed by Brutus Magashule and a cowardly Senate. The first few paragraphs undoubtedly started out magnanimously enough, probably with some platitudes about being honoured to have served the people, his love for the country and his love for the organisation. At this point Zuma’s convivial charm would evaporate.