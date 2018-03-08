Cult classic 'Death Wish' gets a 21st-century reboot

Remember the 1974 cult classic film Death Wish starring Charles Bronson? Well, the controversial flick, which is said to have inspired many copycat killers, has been remade by director Eli Roth (Hostel, Hostel: Part II, The Green Inferno) and stars Bruce Willis and Elisabeth Shue.

If you’ve never watched the original or the series it spawned, perhaps it’s best to start with the reimagined thriller that sees Dr Paul Kersey (Willis) burning for revenge after his wife (Elisabeth Shue, best known for her roles in Leaving Las Vegas, Back to the Future and Cocktail) and teenage daughter (Camila Morrone) are brutally attacked in their suburban home. As the anonymous killings of criminals grab the media’s attention, the city wonders if the avenger is a guardian angel or the Grim Reaper.

The timing of the release of Death Wish could be seen as unfortunate or spot on. Against the backdrop of police brutality going unpunished and the recent US student protests over gun laws, we witness a father, Kersey, driven by a seemingly complacent police force, who takes the law into his own hands. He essentially becomes a divided person – a man who saves lives and a man who takes them; a husband and father trying to take care of his family; a shadowy figure fighting crime; a surgeon saving patients’ lives; and a man hungry for justice and revenge. Kersey’s duality allows viewers to confront their own views on justice and decide to what lengths, as parents and partners, they would go to get it.

“Before I had kids, [being a father] wasn’t a part of these action films I do,” says Willis. “Now it’s a major component. This film really makes you think about how far you will go to protect your family. After his own family is brutalised, Paul Kersey has zero tolerance for any bad guy to harm another innocent person. And we show the audience the underlying reasons why he does what he does.”