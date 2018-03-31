Series Review
Offbeat zombie comedy 'Santa Clarita Diet' will leave you hungry for more
This dark NetFlix comedy follows the adventures of a perfectly middle-class family who have to deal with the fallout after one of them turns into a zombie
01 April 2018 - 00:00
This dark NetFlix comedy follows the adventures of a perfectly middle-class family who have to deal with the fallout after one of them turns into a zombie
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.