Docu-drama ‘7 Days in Entebbe’ is not just another hijacking film

Brühl and Pike play the roles of the two hijackers – the leftist German radicals sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. The other two hijackers are Palestinian members of the radical Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – External Operations.

Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, when Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (Lior Ashkenazi) receives word of the hijacking, he and Defence Minister Shimon Peres (Eddie Marsan) debate what Israel’s response should be to the hijackers’ demands.

Rabin authorises a daring rescue mission dubbed “Operation Thunderbolt”, an audacious plan that requires split-second timing, the element of surprise, and cooperation from a neighbouring country.

Says Brühl in an interview with Empire Entertainment: “It’s not a black-and-white version in which heroic soldiers fight the cold-blooded terrorist monsters. I was attracted by the multi-perspectives on that event and on that operation. All these different voices are heard and that is necessary in a conflict that is as complex as this one. And also the interest of José Padilha [who directed the film] in finding the human beings behind the façade of a terrorist – to understand the motivations and what drives them.”

Padilha, who is best known for directing the 2014 Robocop movie and Narcos, says the script appealed to him because it opened up the story to dimensions that had not been explored before. This latest screenplay, written by Gregory Burke, is the fifth film to dramatise the events of Operation Thunderbolt and it doesn’t approach it from a military perspective; instead, it looks at it from the hostages’ point of view and their interaction with the hijackers.