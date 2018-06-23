Lifestyle

Album Review

'Everything is Love' will satisfy both Beyoncé & Jay-Z fans

The Carter's 'Everything Is Love' is like a more sophisticated, more ego-fuelled and certainly swaggier version of their classic hit, ''03 Bonnie and Clyde'

24 June 2018 - 00:00

The Carter's 'Everything Is Love' is like a more sophisticated, more ego-fuelled and certainly swaggier version of their classic hit, ''03 Bonnie and Clyde'

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA eatery makes triumphant return to World's 50 Best Restaurants list Food
  2. Would you pay R4k to eat at one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants? Food
  3. OPINION | Marrying white doesn't make you any less black Lifestyle
  4. SEX TALK | Is it normal to have very heavy periods? Health & Sex
  5. The TT-RS is the best fast Audi money can buy right now Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X