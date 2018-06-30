Stop. Watch. Listen

'The Greatest Love of All': PE singer astounds in Whitney Houston tribute

If you are a Whitney Houston fan, you cannot miss Belinda Davids as she embodies the legendary singer and brings her back to life through her greatest hits, writes Jennifer Platt

If you are a Whitney Houston fan, you cannot miss Belinda Davids as she embodies the legendary singer and brings her back to life through her greatest hits, writes Jennifer Platt