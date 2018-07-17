'Grandad Mandela' fought to make SA like a packet of Jelly Tots

If we want to learn from our nation's past mistakes and keep Madiba's legacy alive, it's essential we tell our children stories about our country's history. But how do you explain complex concepts like apartheid and equality to your little ones? Easy. You read them Grandad Mandela (Lincoln Children’s Books, R170).

Delightful and insightful, this picture book was written by Nelson Mandela's daughter, Zindzi, along with her grandchildren, Zazi (8) and Ziwelene (6), to commemorate Madiba's centenary.

The story begins when Zazi and Ziwelene discover a old photo of Mandela, and ask their grandmother a whole lot of questions about him.

Along with the wonderful illustrations by Sean Qualls, this Q&A format adds to the book's charm. The little Mandela's queries range from the sweet and innocent ("Did Grandad have to have his birthday in prison?") to the heart-breakingly serious ("But why did the white people start making everybody's lives be sad lives?").