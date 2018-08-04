'Uloyiko', offers a topical twist to an old massacre featuring Mugabe & Mnangagwa

Rape by rifle barrel. Summary castration. Cannibalism at gunpoint. Murder most casual. A theatre audience thought they had seen it all in an hour in a church hall in Observatory, Johannesburg, last Friday. But an encore more chilling than the winter's evening outside, where the blood on the eclipsed moon was eerily apt, was to follow the Q&A session between the audience and the cast and developers of Uloyiko - the Xhosa word for fear - that came after the tension was relieved by applause.