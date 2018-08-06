WATCH | Drake celebrates viral dance craze in official #InMyFeelings video

Drake responds to the global In My Feelings dance craze in the new video for the hit Scorpion track, featuring a line-up of stars.

Set in New Orleans, the clip honors the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, which was started by comedian Shiggy and has been sweeping social media, as people (including many celebrities) from around the work do Shiggy's dance moves to Drake's track and share the footage on social media.

The eight-minute-long video features people doing the Shiggy as Drake walks through the city's streets singing the track. Meanwhile, keep your eyes peeled for cameos from Power star La La Anthony, Phylicia Rashad, Will Smith, the Stranger Things kids and more.

WATCH | The music video for Drake's track In My Feelings