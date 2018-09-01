Table Talk
Comedian Lesego Tlhabi lifts the lid on the life of a coconut
The comedian Lesego Tlhabi has created a gormless black princess in order to lampoon white delusions — leaving a trail of confusion in her wake
02 September 2018 - 00:00
The comedian Lesego Tlhabi has created a gormless black princess in order to lampoon white delusions — leaving a trail of confusion in her wake.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.