LISTEN | Avril Lavigne's first new track in 5 years will give you the feels
No, Avril Lavigne didn't give up her pop career to run off with a sk8er boi. She's back with the emotional and deeply=personal single, 'Head Above Water'
Canadian singer Avril Lavigne has released her first new song in five years, the power ballad Head Above Water.
In the new track, Lavigne sings about her battle with Lyme disease. She co-wrote the song, which features stark piano and powerful vocals.
Head Above Water is a first taste of the singer's upcoming sixth studio album, details of which have yet to be revealed.
"One night, I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die," Lavigne said of the worst moments of her illness, in a statement about the single.
"... I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed ‘God, please help to keep my head above the water.' In that moment, the songwriting of this album began. It was like I tapped into something."
LISTEN | Head Above Water by Avril Lavigne