Everything you need to know about Canada's legal cannabis

Canada on Wednesday became the second country in the world to legalise recreational cannabis, five years after Uruguay.

The legislation leaves it to the 13 provinces and territories to organise sales and distribution, and some are taking slightly different approaches.

WHO CAN BUY, GROW CANNABIS?

Adults may possess up to 30g of legally purchased cannabis. Households will also be allowed to grow up to four cannabis plants, except in Quebec and Manitoba, where this will be prohibited.

The federal government set the minimum legal age for consumption at 18, but most provinces and territories have raised it to 19, except Quebec and Alberta. In Quebec, a newly-elected government has promised to hike it to 21.

WHERE TO BUY?

The provinces and territories will be responsible for setting rules for sales and distribution, which has led to a patchwork of regulations across the country.

Six, including Quebec, will make pot available through government-run stores. Four others will license private retailers, while British Columbia stands out for its mix of both options.