WATCH | Prince Harry gifted 'budgie smugglers' by Invictus Games athletes

Yesterday, Prince Harry was presented with a pair of "budgie smugglers" during an interview with Australian Invictus Games athletes Matt Model, Nicole Bradley and Dylan Alcott.

The Duke of Sussex immediately tried the tight-fitting swimming costume on over his trousers while the watching athletes chuckled approvingly.

Prince Harry then went on to talk about impending fatherhood, and which sport he would play if he were to take part in the Invictus Games.

Founded by the Prince in 2014, the Invictus Games are an international sporting event for wounded, injured and ill servicemen and women, both active duty and veterans.

The prince, a former soldier, has previously spoken of how he was profoundly moved by witnessing death and life-changing injuries while on deployment in Afghanistan, coupled with the grief and sadness that went with it.

That sparked an idea to use sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and recognise the crucial role played by family and friends.

This year's Games are taking place in Australia.

• Additional reporting by AFP Relaxnews.