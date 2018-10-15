Lifestyle

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are having a baby!

15 October 2018 - 10:00 By Toni Jaye Singer
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Sydney International Airport in Sydney, New South Wales, ahead of the Invictus Games. The couple are expecting their first child in Spring 2019.
Image: Hollie Adams/Newspix/Getty Images

It's been a BIG year for the British royals. First the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child, Prince Louis, in April. Then the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May. On Friday, Princess Eugenie of York tied the knot with wine merchant Jack Brooksbank. And the royal celebrations are far from over — Kensington Palace has just announced that another royal baby's on the way!

Kensington Palace broke the news on Twitter, saying "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The future parents have just embarked on an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand. During this 16 day tour, they'll attend the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney.

Rumours that Meghan was pregnant abounded on social media after some claimed to have spotted a hint of a baby bump when she attended Princess Eugenie's wedding over the weekend.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12 2018 in Windsor, England.
Image: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

They were compounded when she was snapped arriving in Sydney on October 15 (picture above) carrying a pair of folders in front of her stomach. Kensington Palace officially broke the happy news not long afterwards.

