#BirdBox memes parents will find a hoot
Netflix's newest postapocalyptic thriller has spawned thousands of memes on social media - but only the parents of small children and teens will truly appreciate these ones
WARNING! This article contains light spoilers for 'Bird Box'.
Netflix's hit thriller Bird Box sees reluctant mother Malorie (Sandra Bullock) guide two small children to safety while navigating the perils of a postapocalyptic world.
What's more the entire family has to make the journey blindfolded, as just seeing what's around them will result in their certain death.
The trailer for 'Bird Box'.
Most parents will identify with Malorie's anxiety over raising children in uncertain times, and her willingness to do whatever it takes to ensure their survival.
They'll also likely have a chuckle at the many related #parenting memes that have flooded onto social media since Bird Box made its debut in late December:
How you walk past the toy aisle when you have kids #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/UBVACMOFjP— rola (@RolaSaab_) January 1, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Volume up!! 🔊🔊🔊 Okay, okay, last one!! This was just too funny not to share 😂 #Birdbox
My mom trying to wake me up @ 5 am for school. #birdbox #birdboxnetflix #birdboxmemes pic.twitter.com/sga9LUVzEI— Mel (@SisterMelondy) December 27, 2018
I just had to share this 😂😂😂#BirdBox #birdboxmemes pic.twitter.com/Sqe8RVeHp0— Olive🍸 (@oliveoilog) December 27, 2018