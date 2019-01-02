Lifestyle

To gym or not to gym? The classic New Year's resolution makes a return

02 January 2019 - 10:14 By Ntokozo Miya
One of the most popular new year's resolutions is joining a gym.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Across the globe, health is one of the areas people generally try to improve on. But sometimes the heart wants more than the body is willing to commit to - and gym resolutions can often fade soon after the new year has begun!

We all know someone who has announced, with real conviction, that they will be spending a lot of time at the gym in the new year.

Most of us even know people who resolve to be active gym members at the beginning of every year - for all the years we've known them. 

If you don't have such a person in your circle, then chances are you are that person.

This year is no different and with all the talk of resolutions for 2019, gym memberships are bound to come up.

Some people have stories to tell about memberships they signed up for in January in previous years but never got actually to benefit from.

True enthusiasts even turn rooms in their homes into storerooms for exercise equipment, which usually doesn't even make it out of the box. 

And then are those honest souls who, after many years of resolving to shed the festive weight gain the healthy way, have simply accepted that they do not have the time or the will to sweat it out.

At this time of the year, Twitter is abuzz with people revealing just where they stand on gym membership resolutions.

