To gym or not to gym? The classic New Year's resolution makes a return
Across the globe, health is one of the areas people generally try to improve on. But sometimes the heart wants more than the body is willing to commit to - and gym resolutions can often fade soon after the new year has begun!
We all know someone who has announced, with real conviction, that they will be spending a lot of time at the gym in the new year.
Most of us even know people who resolve to be active gym members at the beginning of every year - for all the years we've known them.
If you don't have such a person in your circle, then chances are you are that person.
This year is no different and with all the talk of resolutions for 2019, gym memberships are bound to come up.
Some people have stories to tell about memberships they signed up for in January in previous years but never got actually to benefit from.
True enthusiasts even turn rooms in their homes into storerooms for exercise equipment, which usually doesn't even make it out of the box.
And then are those honest souls who, after many years of resolving to shed the festive weight gain the healthy way, have simply accepted that they do not have the time or the will to sweat it out.
At this time of the year, Twitter is abuzz with people revealing just where they stand on gym membership resolutions.
my 2019 resolution is to go to the gym more and get rid of this stomach fat and make my butt bigger!— pls give us pjm1 soon 🥺🤲🏻 (@hobiIuvs) January 1, 2019
In 2018 I paid around £1,500 for gym and yoga membership that I barely used. In 2019, I will not. That is (one of) my resolutions.— David Child (@davidchild) January 1, 2019
Lol I’ve been going to my apartment building’s gym for the past three weeks and it was always empty and today, the first day of 2019, there were two other people working out with me. So New Year’s resolutions are still a thing? xD— clint morales (@TheClintIsHere) January 1, 2019
In 2019 we going to the gym NONSTOP pic.twitter.com/W54LyoBUSU— Isaiah - KH3 1/29/19 💙💙💙 (@KGreninja766) January 1, 2019
so in 2019 let’s not get on peoples case about “finally going to the gym cause it’s the 1st of the year” or “deciding to get healthy just cause it’s the first of the year” let people live bro.— Sierra Kay (@sierraquintal) January 1, 2019
Let's see how packed the gym is today with all the new years resolution peeps 😎💪🏽 starting 2019 with a leg day.— Michi (@michirage) January 1, 2019
Ok people!!! Join the gym!!!!! Get fit!!! New year’s resolution !!!! 😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉2019 pic.twitter.com/1gl89Zjsjn— LJL (@Red6366) January 1, 2019
First day of 2019 and I wake up to a gym debit order 😩💔— Dimpho Mphego (@Rea_Blaque) January 1, 2019
2019 all I really need to do is hit the gym and stop overthinking then I’ll be gooood !— lilbadlexx🦋🧚🏻♂️ (@alexislawleyxx) January 1, 2019
January 1, 2019. The gym is empty. We need to do better, folks. pic.twitter.com/ChIJM9bpfk— Matthew Alunan (@mattalunan) January 1, 2019
2019 means lots of unfit people signing up for gym memberships & failing before end of January #NewYearsDay— HALLABOUTJACKIE (@lockasLass) January 1, 2019
It’s now 2019. Go to the gym like you said you would.— Hermione Granger (@LebzMashego) January 1, 2019