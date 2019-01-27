Insight: Trends

Veganism is a growing movement

Veganism, and its commitment to a plant-based diet that avoids animal products, is catching on

Kind Kitchen chef Jason McNamara went from making vegan meals for Uber Eats at home to opening a restaurant last year because of popular demand for his food. The tattooed chef attracts vegans and meat-eaters alike to his crowdfunded joint in Woodstock, Cape Town. The rise of veganism - whose followers eschew all animal products because of concerns about animal cruelty, health and the environment - is a global phenomenon.