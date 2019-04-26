Is Prince William having an affair? Here's what we know
Prince William, Britain's future king, is being dogged by reports that he has had an affair, apparently with his wife's bestie. Although the palace has not responded and royal critics have rubbished the reports, the claims are gaining momentum. Here's what we know.
Various publications, including Slate and Refinery, report that what has now escalated to a cheating rumour between Prince William and model Rose Hanbury started as a feud between her and Kate Middleton, originally reported on in March by tabloid publication The Sun.
According to Slate, the alleged affair has always been an open secret. Kate responded to it by telling William to cut ties with Rose, regardless of her being friends with the royal family.
Respected royal insiders have denied the suggestions, calling them "untrue".
In a report about the feud rumours, Daily Mail claims that Kate and Rose remain good friends and are baffled by the rumours. The publication reported that the royals had considered taking legal action but decided against it.
The palace has not responded, leaving many on social media to speculate about what may be going on: fake news or truth?
"Prince William reportedly cheated on Kate Middleton" #princewilliam #PrinceWilliamAffair pic.twitter.com/gTEuQhH7Fe— Jayden Jacobs (@Jayking_real) April 25, 2019
this whole thing about #PrinceWilliam cheating on #KateMiddleton better be not true and just a rumor. i don’t think my heart will be able to handle it— e l i z a b e t h (@emouaaa) April 26, 2019
So all this while this British dude here #princewilliam was busy having an affair wit this lady here which happens to be Kate's friend. #Princeharry knew about it and told his brother that his doing same tin dia dad did to their mom.While D media made it 2 be #MeghanMarkle Fault pic.twitter.com/maCefP6B5y— Kay Benjamin Daniels (@Kaybenjamine) April 26, 2019