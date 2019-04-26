Is Prince William having an affair? Here's what we know

Prince William, Britain's future king, is being dogged by reports that he has had an affair, apparently with his wife's bestie. Although the palace has not responded and royal critics have rubbished the reports, the claims are gaining momentum. Here's what we know.

Various publications, including Slate and Refinery, report that what has now escalated to a cheating rumour between Prince William and model Rose Hanbury started as a feud between her and Kate Middleton, originally reported on in March by tabloid publication The Sun.

According to Slate, the alleged affair has always been an open secret. Kate responded to it by telling William to cut ties with Rose, regardless of her being friends with the royal family.

Respected royal insiders have denied the suggestions, calling them "untrue".

In a report about the feud rumours, Daily Mail claims that Kate and Rose remain good friends and are baffled by the rumours. The publication reported that the royals had considered taking legal action but decided against it.

The palace has not responded, leaving many on social media to speculate about what may be going on: fake news or truth?