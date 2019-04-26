Lifestyle

Is Prince William having an affair? Here's what we know

26 April 2019 - 10:03 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day.
Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day.
Image: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH / POOL WPA / AFP

Prince William, Britain's future king, is being dogged by reports that he has had an affair, apparently with his wife's bestie. Although the palace has not responded and royal critics have rubbished the reports, the claims are gaining momentum. Here's what we know.

Various publications, including Slate and Refinery, report that what has now escalated to a cheating rumour between Prince William and model Rose Hanbury started as a feud between her and Kate Middleton, originally reported on in March by tabloid publication The Sun.  

According to Slate, the alleged affair has always been an open secret. Kate responded to it by telling William to cut ties with Rose, regardless of her being friends with the royal family. 

Respected royal insiders have denied the suggestions, calling them "untrue".

In a report about the feud rumours, Daily Mail claims that Kate and Rose remain good friends and are baffled by the rumours. The publication reported that the royals had considered taking legal action but decided against it.

The palace has not responded, leaving many on social media to speculate about what may be going on: fake news or truth?

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Too cute! Kate Middleton shares snaps of Prince Louis as he turns one

As the world eagerly awaits the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child — baby Sussex — another little royal is celebrating a milestone.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

5 of Meghan Markle's most stunning maternity fashion moments

We applaud Meghan Markle for choosing not to 'disguise' her royal  baby bump, but to show it off in an array of fabulous outfits.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving to Africa?

Their next international mission could see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocate to Africa.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Baby born from three parent's DNA in a controversial world first Health & Sex
  2. SEX TALK | How enjoyable is sex after your 60s? Health & Sex
  3. It’s not fair to compare Mr SA to Miss SA, says pageant organiser Lifestyle
  4. Fact or fiction: the flu shot will make you sick Health & Sex
  5. WATCH | Angry birds ruffle feathers in rare sighting in Kruger Park Travel

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X