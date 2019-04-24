5 of Meghan Markle's most stunning maternity fashion moments
We applaud Meghan Markle for choosing not to "disguise" her royal baby bump, but to show it off in an array of fabulous outfits.
Here are some of the best maternity looks the Duchess of Sussex has worn over the course of her very public pregnancy:
1. OH-SO CHIC
The duchess made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in December 2018 to present Clare Waight Keller, who designed her wedding dress, with an award.
We think the duchess deserves an award for her outfit choice: the one-shouldered Givenchy gown was chic, sexy and supremely figure flattering.
2. THE DRESS WE COULD ALL (SORT OF) AFFORD
The duchess proved that there's nothing boring about an all-beige ensemble on her visit to a London animal shelter during the week she let slip she was six months pregnant.
One of the things we love about both Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton is how they mix high-street fashion and designer labels with aplomb. In this case she paired an H&M dress, which cost a reasonable R480, with an Armani coat and a Stella McCartney bag.
3. SPARKLE, DHALING
As a former Hollywood A-lister, the duchess is no stranger to glamorous premieres.
She showed she hasn't lost her ability to stun on the red carpet by showing up to the London premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Totem in this sparkly Roland Mouret number.
The event was in support of Sentebale, the Lesotho-based charity Prince Harry champions.
4. BEAUTY IN BLUE
The mom-to-be looked serenely elegant in the Safiyaa Ginkgo cape dress she wore to a state dinner hosted by Jioji Konrote, president of Fiji. The gorgeous sky-blue shade of the gown set off her colouring beautifully — talk about a pregnancy glow!
5. MOD MOM-TO-BE ABOUT TOWN
The duchess headed Stateside for her baby shower.
She was spotted on the streets of New York ahead of the event looking every inch the modern mom-to-be in this William Vintage Courrèges Haute Couture black trapeze coat, which she paired with skinny jeans, nude heels and a designer tote bag.
• This article is adapted from one originally published on the S Mag section of the SowetanLIVE website. Read the original here.