'Game of Thrones': First images from episode 4 revealed

With just a few days to go until the fourth instalment of the hit series, HBO has given Game of Thrones fans a sneak peek with the episode trailer, as well as eight images of characters who survived episode three and are now preparing for a final battle against Queen Cersei.

Episode three, titled The Long Night, was bloody and full of surprises, and Game of Thrones fans are now impatiently awaiting the conclusion to these events.

The fourth episode will cover the heavy losses suffered in the battle of Winterfell against the Night King and the White Walkers, before moving to King's Landing where the final struggle for the Iron Throne is set to take place.

The trailer did not reveal the title of the episode, though it announces a "last war" against Cersei. Meanwhile, the photographs depict the funerals of those who fell in the battle of Winterfell. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) appears looking somber, torch in hand, likely about to light the funeral pyres of Theon Greyjoy and Edd Tollett, his companion from the Night's Watch.

This seems to be confirmed by another photograph showing Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), as well as Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) looking towards the bodies, torches in hand to set them alight.