It's a boy! 5 things to know about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's baby

That said, according to Harper’s Bazaar, the Queen's children and grandchildren tend to use surnames that reflect their father's titles in everyday life.

Prince Harry, for instance, went by Harry Wales in the army, because his father is the Prince of Wales. Similarly Prince William's children use the surname Cambridge at school as their dad is the Duke of Cambridge.

It's likely that the royal baby will follow suit, using the surname Sussex.

4. THE QUEEN CAN VETO THE BABY'S NAME

It's tradition that Queen Elizabeth is the first person who is told when a royal baby is born and, apparently, she even has the power to veto the child's name if she doesn't approve of the parent's choice.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express that it's unlikely she'll do so in the case of the name Prince Harry and Meghan's baby, however.

5. ALL BESTS ARE ON ALBERT

In the run-up to Meghan's due date, people had been betting on everything to do with the royal baby from its gender to its name.

According to the Evening Standard, the top five boys' names punters have picked are Albert, Philip, Arthur, James, and Alexander.