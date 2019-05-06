WATCH | 'This little thing is to die for' - Prince Harry on new baby boy

Britain's Prince Harry said his wife Meghan and newborn son were doing well and described the baby as "absolutely to die for".

He was speaking to media after the birth of the seventh-in-line heir to the British throne.

Prince Harry was present for the birth and said he was "so incredibly proud of my wife".

Prince Harry also said that the world would likely get to see the baby in about two days' time.

He added that the royal couple was still thinking about names for their newborn son.