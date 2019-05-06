Lifestyle

WATCH | 'This little thing is to die for' - Prince Harry on new baby boy

06 May 2019 - 17:40 By timeslive

Britain's Prince Harry said his wife Meghan and newborn son were doing well and described the baby as "absolutely to die for".

He was speaking to media after the birth of the seventh-in-line heir to the British throne.

Prince Harry was present for the birth and said he was "so incredibly proud of my wife". 

Prince Harry also said that the world would likely get to see the baby in about two days' time.

He added that the royal couple was still thinking about names for their newborn son.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

It’s been the most amazing experience: Prince Harry on becoming a dad

After months of speculation about her due date, it's been confirmed that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has had her baby. The little boy was born ...
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

You'll get to see the royal baby soon, reveals 'thrilled' dad Prince Harry

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a boy, her husband Prince Harry announced in a statement to television cameras on Monday, adding ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

It's a boy! 5 things to know about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's baby

It's official: Prince and Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their first child into the world.
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

All the best reactions to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's #RoyalBaby news

Social media went into overdrive after Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex, had give birth to a healthy baby boy in the early ...
Lifestyle
20 minutes ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Fashion & Beauty
  2. We've solved the mystery, Trevor Noah. THIS is SA's sexiest accent Lifestyle
  3. Where to watch the Sunday night movie online Lifestyle
  4. Which supermarket's BBQ basting sauce is a must for your next braai? Food
  5. Is Prince William having an affair? Here's what we know Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X