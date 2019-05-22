Cannes critics rave about Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'

Critics clapped at the end having laughed throughout, but there were none of the standing ovations at the press preview that sometimes greet films at Cannes.

And not everyone was won over by Tarantino's genius.

Tim Grierson of the industry journal Screen tweeted that "like a lot of recent Tarantino, this is baggy, self-indulgent, fascinatingly its own thing and ambitiously conceived."

Yet even he conceded that "it's accomplished, sometimes dazzlingly so" even if "it ends up being as hit-or-miss as his last few."

'LOVE LETTER TO LA'

As he walked the red carpet for the premiere, Tarantino compared his film to Alfonso Cuaron's Oscar-winning Roma, saying it is "a memory piece, the way Roma was a memory piece... In 1969, Los Angeles was like that."

The director admitted that "Cannes changed my life" after he came there with his first film Reservoir Dogs in 1992.

"I came here a small independent filmmaker and I left here known by all the critics ... and made myself a name as an international filmmaker. And then two years later, my life changed all over again" when he won the Palme d'Or with Pulp Fiction.

DiCaprio, 44, told reporters that the film is "a throwback to the type of Hollywood epics we don't get to see any more.

"It's all from the mind of the great Quentin Tarantino who's not only one of the best writers but one of the best directors on Earth.

"It's about Hollywood and we play outsiders trying to make our way in a changing world in 1969 as the world passes by," he said.