Electro star Philippe Zdar dies in tragic fall from window

Electro star Philippe Zdar, one half of the cult French house duo Cassius, has died after falling from a window in Paris — two days before his latest album is released, his agent said.

Zdar, who was 52, and had worked with a host of rap and electro stars including Kanye West, Pharrell, Cat Power and the Beastie Boys' Mike D, is believed to have fallen from a sixth-floor window in northern Paris.

His agent Sebastien Farran said the Grammy-winner "suffered an accidental fall from a high floor of a Paris building" on Wednesday evening.

Police said that they are investigating the tragedy, a routine move after a such a death.

The dashingly handsome Zdar — whose real name was Cerboneschi — was due to play at the Olympia concert hall in Paris on Friday to coincide with the release of the new Cassius album, Dreems.

The duo became a staple of the French electronic scene with their first album 1999 released the same year, which mixed hip hop, house and funk.

Zdar worked in the studio with a galaxy of international stars including the Beastie Boys, The Rapture and Franz Ferdinand, and helped mastermind the acclaimed French electro album, Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, which won him and the band Phoenix the best album Grammy in 2010.