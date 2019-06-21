McDonald's, Mall of Africa & a date gone wrong: Mzansi steps in to give advice
So, you want to impress a girl and suddenly it goes wrong. Whaddya do? Screengrab the convo and put it onto Twitter, of course.
A Twitter user whose handle is @Lil_Muzee not only found himself on the South African trends list, but after his date gone wrong, his venue and location became hot topics on Twitter.
It all started when the guy took to Twitter streets to 'out' a girl for allegedly insisting that their first date venue change from Birch Acres Mall to Mall of Africa because her make-up was "melting".
He included screengrabs of their conversation post the date, where the girl schooled him on not only taking her to McDonalds for dins but also not paying.
"I'm not going to date someone that can only afford McDonalds. I don't do that," read one of her replies.
He replies and asks her whether he should be fake, only to apologise the next day and then later ask if she was angry that he took her to the fast-food chain.
😭😭😭😭😭 GUYS I WENT ON A DATE WITH A GIRL CALLED MAVIS WABO , WHEN WE MET AT BIRCH ACRES MALL , SHE TOLD ME THAT HER MAKE UP IS MELTING ,WE NEED TO GO AT MALL OF AFRICA WHERE THERE IS SHADE,THAT'S WHEN THE PROBLEM BEGAN ,WHEN WE MET . pic.twitter.com/cXzOuM6AE4— lil_muzee (@lilmuzee) June 20, 2019
While the guy might have thought that he would get sympathy, Twitter users took it upon themselves to school him. Here's a snapshot of the reactions.
Mall of Africa
@TheMallOfAfrica U guys are trending because Mavis and Mc Donalds date. I think U must give Mavis a meal voucher to the restaurant of her choice. 🤷♀️— Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) June 20, 2019
I wanna see this Mavis from Mall of Africa ... pic.twitter.com/oIQMJzM9JG— Ndondz (@ndondz) June 20, 2019
Are you guys gonna ignore Mavis suggesting they go to Mall of Africa cause her make up is melting? 😂😂— African Demigod (@tim_sithole) June 20, 2019
McDonald's
Well at least I can still afford to pay the bill at McDonald's 😭😭😭.— Football Lover ⚽⚽ (@LUCKY_MTHOMBENI) June 20, 2019
Ladies...— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) June 20, 2019
What's really wrong with taking you to a date at McDonalds? #Mavis pic.twitter.com/zfGGqX4UaR
He took her to McDonalds and Mavis said ‘Mac on girls on your level’ pic.twitter.com/vyJLSATZBT— The man (@kafur_) June 20, 2019
Now we have to contemplate on buying Mc Donalds because of Mavis... pic.twitter.com/ONVMZPR159— YOUMISINTERPRETED. (@Ni_Ra27) June 20, 2019