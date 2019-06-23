Music
I wanna be the one to say yo, here's the new Tswako, reinvented: Khuli Chana
The hip-hop superstar has realised what his music means to him, writes Tseliso Monaheng
23 June 2019 - 00:05
The hip-hop superstar has realised what his music means to him, writes Tseliso Monaheng
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.