WATCH | Coconut Kelz on 'black privilege' trends as DA feud storms ahead

24 June 2019 - 07:56 By Jessica Levitt
The video by Coconut Kelz has gone viral.
Image: Twitter/Coconut Kelz

An old video by satirist Coconut Kelz talking about "black privilege" in South Africa has reemerged after a spat between DA politicians Helen Zille and Phumzile van Damme on Twitter on Sunday.

It all began when Zille responded to a tweet about an alleged racist incident involving Van Damme at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront. In it she said it was "hard to work out where the truth lies". This after the person alleged that eyewitnesses placed Van Damme as the aggressor.

Van Damme immediately hit back at Zille, saying her experience was being invalidated and Zille was making harmful insinuations.

At the same time, a video published by Lesego Tlhabi, who runs Coconut Kelz as her alter-ego, re-emerged.

Published in May, Kelz speaks about "black privilege" and how "my friends' parents had to work so hard to inherit the companies from their parents".

She was referring to comments made by Zille in May, in which she said black South Africans, like some white South Africans, enjoyed "black privilege" because of corrupt politicians who looted billions and still got re-elected.

The comments drew widespread criticism and led to a meeting between Zille and former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

The video by Coconut Kelz has received more than 8,000 views since it was published.

