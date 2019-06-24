WATCH | Coconut Kelz on 'black privilege' trends as DA feud storms ahead

An old video by satirist Coconut Kelz talking about "black privilege" in South Africa has reemerged after a spat between DA politicians Helen Zille and Phumzile van Damme on Twitter on Sunday.

It all began when Zille responded to a tweet about an alleged racist incident involving Van Damme at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront. In it she said it was "hard to work out where the truth lies". This after the person alleged that eyewitnesses placed Van Damme as the aggressor.

Van Damme immediately hit back at Zille, saying her experience was being invalidated and Zille was making harmful insinuations.