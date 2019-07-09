Lifestyle

WATCH | From Ronaldo to Melania Trump, these are the worst statues ever

09 July 2019 - 07:05 By TimesLIVE

What makes a statue a good one? Well, one would think an accurate resemblance plays a key part. Except in many cases, things have gone horribly wrong.

The Slovenian hometown of the US first lady revealed a life-sized statue of its first lady on the outskirts of Sevnice to mixed reviews after a sculpture was carved from a tree.

The sculpture is supposed to emulate Flotus during her husband's 2017 inauguration.

It's not the only statue that has gone wrong. From Ronaldo to David Beckham and actor Johnny Depp, a few artists have missed the mark.

READ MORE

WATCH | 'We can only laugh' - Statue of Melania Trump divides opinion

After Melania cake, Melania honey, and even Melania slippers, the Slovenian hometown of the US first lady will now boast a statue of its most famous ...
News
16 hours ago

The Ramaphosa statue that everyone's talking about - it's real but not new

The statue is real but not new.
News
1 week ago

Sculptor Lungelo Gumede on his latest work: 'Mama Winnie's statue took me the longest'

Sculptor Lungelo Gumede described creating Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as "bringing her back to life".
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Durban July The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 3 celebs whose Durban July looks got slated by the internet fashion police The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards blue carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. SOCIALS | In the VIP marquees with celebs at the Durban July 2019 Lifestyle
  5. How precious! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle share snaps of Archie's christening Lifestyle

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X