WATCH | Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son walking is the cutest thing you'll see today

01 August 2019 - 07:29 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A video of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son, Miles, walking is melting hearts online.
Image: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

Double-trouble is brewing for Hollywood's A-list couple, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, whose son, Miles, is learning to walk, stealing millions of hearts while he's at it. A cute video of him taking what are believed to be his first steps has gone viral on Instagram and Twitter. 

As soon as Chrissy shared the footage, messages of admiration flooded the comments – her followers couldn't help but fall in love. 

The video, captioned "It's official. We are screwed", shows Miles take a few steps and then fall to the ground. His sister, Luna, then helps her brother up.

Instead of being discouraged, Miles celebrates his milestone and claps for himself. 

