Banyana Banyana's Refiloe Jane wants women's soccer taken off the sidelines

The Sowetan striker's goal is to gather as much support for women's football teams as there is for men's teams

The first experience of a football pitch for Banyana Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane was standing on the sidelines fetching the ball when one of her brothers kicked it off the field. Instead of throwing it back into play, she'd always insist on kicking it, and slowly her ball skills developed until she was confident enough to step onto the pitch as a player.



The striker grew up in Soweto, the youngest of four kids, playing soccer with her brothers in her back yard. At six years old she went to find her own team and until she was 23, played only for male soccer teams based in Pimville, Soweto...