The Manson cuts: tracing the infamous cult leader's rock star ambitions

At the time of the Manson Family murders, Charles Manson, who thought of himself as 'the fifth Beatle', was on the fringes of the Hollywood music scene hoping to make it big

The new Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, releasing in SA at the end of the month, is of particular interest to the film studies set.



It's said that it's another offering from a director whose work is driven by cultural nostalgia; the film clearly draws a line regarding an end of a "golden age" of film making...