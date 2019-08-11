Movie Review
'The Red Sea Diving Resort': a slapdash retelling of a riveting real-life event
This true story has all the ingredients for a great movie, but Gideon Raff's film is flat and emotionally empty
11 August 2019 - 00:00
In 1977 during the civil war ravaging Ethiopia, Israel, concerned for the safety of the Ethiopian Jewish community, set up a top-secret Mossad operation to help extract them to safety in the Promised Land.
It's a story that has details that were only recently declassified by the Israeli government and it's full of close shaves, heroic daring and a happy ending that screams for a screen adaptation. Enter Gideon Raff, creator of the hit Israeli television show Hatufin - the basis for the hugely successful US series Homeland...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.