Movie Review

'The Red Sea Diving Resort': a slapdash retelling of a riveting real-life event

This true story has all the ingredients for a great movie, but Gideon Raff's film is flat and emotionally empty

In 1977 during the civil war ravaging Ethiopia, Israel, concerned for the safety of the Ethiopian Jewish community, set up a top-secret Mossad operation to help extract them to safety in the Promised Land.



It's a story that has details that were only recently declassified by the Israeli government and it's full of close shaves, heroic daring and a happy ending that screams for a screen adaptation. Enter Gideon Raff, creator of the hit Israeli television show Hatufin - the basis for the hugely successful US series Homeland...