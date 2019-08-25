Music

Going solo: Zolani Mahola on quitting Freshlyground, and finding her voice

With a new collection of her own songs, Freshlyground's Zolani Mahola is going it alone - with plans for motivational speaking and theatre productions too

A pulsating djembe drum in a dimly lit basement bar in Joburg introduces Zolani Mahola. As she walks through the audience carrying her guitar, wearing a white beaded basket hat, this is a different entrance for the singer who has been flanked by six musicians over the past 17 years. But on this night the former lead singer of the band Freshlyground makes her entrance alone, announcing that she is going solo.



Mahola explains the decision with several stories. She retells her earliest memory of her mother who passed away, the first boy she loved and who broke her heart, singing with her heroes and the facade of fame. Each story weaves together a musical explanation of why Mahola decided on a solo career...