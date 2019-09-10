Everything you need to know about Facebook Dating

Facebook has announced the launch of Facebook Dating, describing it as a new way to start “meaningful relationships through things you have in common”.

The tech giant says Dating has been built to be “safe, inclusive and is an opt-in” service. This after several data breaches led to questions around personal data on the social media site.

Facebook Dating is currently available in the US, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Suriname, Thailand, Uruguay and Vietnam. There is no word on when it will be available in SA.

Here's how it works:

Once you have opted into Facebook Dating, you create a dating profile, which is separate from your normal profile. You have to be over the age of 18 to opt in. Potential partners will be suggested to you based on your preferences and interests.