Everything you need to know about Facebook Dating
Facebook has announced the launch of Facebook Dating, describing it as a new way to start “meaningful relationships through things you have in common”.
The tech giant says Dating has been built to be “safe, inclusive and is an opt-in” service. This after several data breaches led to questions around personal data on the social media site.
Facebook Dating is currently available in the US, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Suriname, Thailand, Uruguay and Vietnam. There is no word on when it will be available in SA.
Here's how it works:
Once you have opted into Facebook Dating, you create a dating profile, which is separate from your normal profile. You have to be over the age of 18 to opt in. Potential partners will be suggested to you based on your preferences and interests.
Facebook says Dating doesn't require a swipe left or right, but rather allows you to make a connection by commenting on someone's profile or tapping a “like” button to show interest.
The social media site says it won't match you with any of your friends, unless you have both added each other to a secret crush list.
Other features include:
Like Instagram has “stories”, Dating has “stories” too. This, says Facebook, allows a more comprehensive look into who you are.
You will be allowed to add Instagram posts on to your Dating profile.
You can also opt in to events and groups, which allows you connect with people who share similar interests.
Those who make use of Dating can share their live location or upcoming date via messenger, alerting people to their whereabouts.