Persistence pays off as Meghan fan finally meets her royal idol

A scorching sun and a three-hour wait did not dampen Catherine Arzul’s determination to give the Duchess of Sussex a bouquet of flowers on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old’s dream of rubbing shoulders with the royal finally came true in the afternoon, when Meghan Markle met mentors of HIV-positive mothers on the Cape Town Foreshore.

The mentors work for the charity mother2mothers, which trains and employs women living with HIV as frontline health workers across eight African nations. The “mentor mothers” work in the townships.

The duchess’s security detail noticed Arzul standing outside the venue where Meghan, Prince Harry and their baby son Archie met Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu earlier in the day. They allowed her and three other young admirers to wait for the duchess at the entrance.