Movies
I wasn't sure I could pull off playing the Joker, says Joaquin Phoenix
The award-winning actor tells Margaret Gardiner that he has complex feelings about Arthur Fleck, the man who would become Batman's nemesis, the Joker
29 September 2019 - 00:08
Joaquin Phoenix, who famously starred in hits Gladiator and Her, to name just two of his many starring roles, is a conundrum.
While interviewing him I got the feeling that something unexpected was going to happen. I took time to frame my questions carefully. If I didn't phrase them correctly, I got the sense that verbal combat could ensue...
