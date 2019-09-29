Movies

I wasn't sure I could pull off playing the Joker, says Joaquin Phoenix

The award-winning actor tells Margaret Gardiner that he has complex feelings about Arthur Fleck, the man who would become Batman's nemesis, the Joker

Joaquin Phoenix, who famously starred in hits Gladiator and Her, to name just two of his many starring roles, is a conundrum.



While interviewing him I got the feeling that something unexpected was going to happen. I took time to frame my questions carefully. If I didn't phrase them correctly, I got the sense that verbal combat could ensue...