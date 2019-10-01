'Isidima' streamed on Showmax - We chat to the man behind the flick, Mlingane Dube

The story of Lion Mama, an Eastern Cape woman who made global headlines after she stabbed to death one of three men she had caught gang raping her then 27-year old daughter in 2017, not only highlighted the plight of women and the scourge of gender-based violence, but also birthed a local film by Mlingane Dube, titled Isidima.

Dube wrote and produced the film with the help of National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) and Triangle Post and Animation Studios. It is now available on the streaming service, Showmax.

Speaking to TimesLIVE about the inspiration behind creating a film based on this incident, Dube said he felt the effects were deeper than rape, something which is evident in the title of the film which can be loosely translated to dignity.

"Lion Mama's reaction might seem extreme depending on where you're standing, but the question that I asked myself was 'what would you do in that circumstance?'

"Because had she done something else, her daughter would have been raped and killed. She was left with little or no options. I feel that rape is a crime of somebody trying to steal something very abstract. It's not physical, you can't touch it but every human being needs it to be well psychologically, and that is dignity."