WATCH | Have you 'herd' about the gift Ramaphosa gave the royals?

Great minds think alike, and great gift givers do too.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exchanged presents with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, when they met in Pretoria on Wednesday. The visit marked the end of the royal couple's whirlwind 10-day tour of southern Africa.

In a video posted by the Presidency on Twitter, the prince joked "I hear you like cattle" before handing over an arty black-and-white photograph of the president's own herd.

"You heard about the cattle!" laughed a clearly delighted Ramaphosa, who then proudly showed the gift to the assembled media. "This is beautiful. They must have a look at my cattle."