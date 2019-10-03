IN PICS | Everything Prince Harry & Meghan got up to on their 'joyful' tour of SA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their baby son, Archie, flew back to the UK on Wednesday after spending a few days in Cape Town and Joburg, as part of their whirlwind tour of southern Africa.

On their last day in Mzansi, the Daily Mail reported that Meghan thanked the people she and her husband, Prince Harry, had met during their travels. “Please know that you have all given us so much inspiration, so much hope — and above all, you have given us joy,” she said.

Here's a look at what the family got up to during their joyful and inspiring trip to SA: