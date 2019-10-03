IN PICS | Everything Prince Harry & Meghan got up to on their 'joyful' tour of SA
03 October 2019 - 08:05
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their baby son, Archie, flew back to the UK on Wednesday after spending a few days in Cape Town and Joburg, as part of their whirlwind tour of southern Africa.
On their last day in Mzansi, the Daily Mail reported that Meghan thanked the people she and her husband, Prince Harry, had met during their travels. “Please know that you have all given us so much inspiration, so much hope — and above all, you have given us joy,” she said.
Here's a look at what the family got up to during their joyful and inspiring trip to SA:
CAPE TOWN
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
The royal couple kicked off their first day in the Mother City dancing with residents of Nyanga, the township infamously known as SA's murder capital. Here, they visited the Nyanga Methodist Church to see the work done by the Justice Desk, an NPO that teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety. Theodora Lutuli, whose creche operates from the church, told the Sunday Times, "The children will never forget that experience, although to some of the kids they looked like any other white person who has walked through our gates".
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
They later shared samosas and other snacks prepared by members of the local community at the District Six Homecoming Centre. Gabriela Wiener, a spokeswoman for District Six, told AFP, "To have the royal couple here helps to unite people and ... look past the pain, especially because we're a diverse culture".
That afternoon, Prince Harry and Meghan attended a garden reception for young people, community and civil society leaders at the British High Commissioner's residence in Bishopscourt. While there, the duchess asked NMU student Sithembele Ncube (pictured), who is a member of the Obama Foundation, if she could take a photo with her to send to her friend, Michelle Obama. 'I was gobsmacked, because I am a huge fan of Michelle as well,' Ncube told the Weekend Post.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
The duchess visited the Cape Town post office where 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered last month. It's said Meghan had been following the tragic story closely. She tied a yellow ribbon to the railing as a tribute. It carried the message, "We are with you, sister", in Xhosa.
JOBURG
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
In Johannesburg, the duchess made an unexpected visit to Victoria Yards in Lorentzville, where she met a host of young creative entrepreneurs. They included designer Tshepo Mohlala of Tshepo the Jean Maker, from whom she'd ordered a pair of jeans. He surprised her by gifting her a pair of dungarees for baby Archie as well.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1
The duchess visited the University of Johannesburg as a patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities. During a round-table talk with students and academics, she said it took a village to finance someone's university education, with "families chipping in" and scholarships. She admitted she was only able to graduate from university thanks to such financial assistance. That's why she was "very, very happy" to announce that the ACU had awarded three new gender grants to the universities of Johannesburg, Stellenbosch and Western Cape.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2
Prince Harry later introduced his wife to an old friend, Graca Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela. According to the Sussex Royal Instagram account, 'Their Royal Highnesses were delighted to be able to meet Graça and her family, and talk about their shared passion for their work on equality and human rights'.
The last stop on Prince Harry and Meghan's whirlwind tour of SA was to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Tshepo Motsepe, in Pretoria. The royal couple were a bit late, having got lost in the compound of the presidential guesthouse. Then again, perhaps after spending 10 days on our glorious continent, they'd just embraced the relaxed concept of 'African time'.