Art Exhibition

Lady Skollie's art has come along way from sexually provocative paintings of paw paws

Laura Windvogel aka Lady Skollie explores the dop system and coloured identify in her latest powerful exhibition in the UK

The last time Laura Windvogel aka Lady Skollie exhibited in the UK, in 2017, director Danny Boyle, famous for films including Slumdog Millionaire and Trainspotting, asked for the gallery to be closed so he could have a private viewing.



Boyle subsequently commissioned Lady Skollie to contribute artwork for a New York stage performance he directed to raise funds for his charity, Dramatic Need, which harnesses the power of art to "build hope and self-belief in the face of conflict, trauma and hardship" and has centres in SA and Rwanda...