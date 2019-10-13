Lifestyle

Astrology

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | October 13 to 19 2019

What do the stars have in store for you?

Linda Shaw Columnist
13 October 2019 - 00:00 By

LIBRA

Sep 23 to Oct 22..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | You've got to be joking? Kruger Park tourist gets out of car to film ... Travel
  2. 5 fashion lessons to learn from Mihlali Ndamase The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Who wore it best: Keke Palmer vs Beyonce The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Pretoria restaurant has the world's best wine list Food
  5. 7 tourism wonders every South African should see at least once in their lives Travel

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X