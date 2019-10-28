'Trackers SA': Deon Meyer on controversial casting, working solo & creativity

The highly anticipated TV series Trackers SA hit M-Net screens on Sunday. The six-parter, based on a crime-thriller by author Deon Meyer, explores organised crime, rhino poaching, politics and murder.

The transition from book to television was a challenging one, Meyer told TimesLIVE, but his involvement in the casting, writing and production processes helped in ensuring the work stayed as true to the book as possible. “I was involved in the decision-making process and the overall experience was a pleasurable one.”

Meyer said he appreciated the collaboration between the cast and crew, a privilege he does not enjoy when writing solo.

He's been reading crime fiction from the age of 14, but said he hadn't made a conscious decision to follow the genre in his writing career.