Lifestyle

Julius Malema is ready for the hols, but can you guess what he'll be listening to?

29 October 2019 - 06:38 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema's taste in music shows he's more than a politician.
EFF leader Julius Malema's taste in music shows he's more than a politician.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema, like many South Africans, is ready to trade in office hours for the December holidays.

Malema took to social media at the weekend to share his excitement about the upcoming festive season and give his followers a glimpse of his playlist.

Instead of turning up to amapiano, the house music genre which mixes deep house, gqom and soulful piano sounds, the red beret leader will be jamming to Anatii's 2018 Iyeza album.

His favourite song from the album, you ask? It's Wena.

“Come December, we are ready,” he said.

Social media users were here for Malema's December song and the album, saying he was cool.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

MORE

Julius Malema to Mmusi Maimane: 'You are a good human being'

Malema offered about words of encouragement to Maimane in the wake of his resignation as DA leader and MP.
Politics
3 days ago

WATCH | Video of Malema 'prophesying' about Zille re-emerges

A 2017 video of EFF leader Julius Malema "prophesying" about Helen Zille and calling her the "Zuma" of the DA has re-emerged and is making waves on ...
Politics
5 days ago

Malema and Ndlozi troll Athol Trollip after losing to Helen Zille

EFF leader Julius Malema and his party national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have been having fun trolling former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Lobola and crossing cultural boundaries: This proposal video will give you the ... Lifestyle
  2. IN PICTURES | Now & then: the evolution of the VW Golf Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Coconut Kelz's tongue-in-cheek take on the DA's chaotic week Lifestyle
  4. Yes, Helen Zille has a stylist Lifestyle
  5. I spent half of this year struggling financially, admits Samthing Soweto Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
X