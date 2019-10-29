Julius Malema is ready for the hols, but can you guess what he'll be listening to?

EFF leader Julius Malema, like many South Africans, is ready to trade in office hours for the December holidays.

Malema took to social media at the weekend to share his excitement about the upcoming festive season and give his followers a glimpse of his playlist.

Instead of turning up to amapiano, the house music genre which mixes deep house, gqom and soulful piano sounds, the red beret leader will be jamming to Anatii's 2018 Iyeza album.

His favourite song from the album, you ask? It's Wena.

“Come December, we are ready,” he said.