Car Review

Is the new Porcshe Macan Turbo the pick of the fast SUV pack?

Effortlessly fast, the Porsche beats its rivals as the more complete everyday package, but there's another SUV that has the edge when it comes to handling

Hold on. Didn't you drive a turbocharged Porsche Macan earlier this year?



Yes, though that model was simply the new "entry-level" derivative fitted with give or take the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo motor you find in the Golf GTI - except tuned to deliver 185kW. Starting at a fairly competitive (for the segment) R862,000 it seemed like all the Macan anybody would really ever need...