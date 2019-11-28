Lifestyle

What it's like to be a woman for a day: new Coconut Kelz video gets thumbs-up

28 November 2019 - 13:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The video featuring Coconut Kelz has gone viral.
As SA commemorates 16 days of activism to raise awareness of gender-based violence, femicide and child abuse, Coconut Kelz's Cosmopolitan video has received the thumbs-up.

The video, What it's Like to be a Woman for a Day, features satirist J Something, Nasty C, Kagiso Rabada and others.

It highlights the harassment SA women encounter daily, from the time they get to the bus stop to happy hour after work.

However, what's different with this video is that the roles are reversed and men are the ones being harassed.

In it, Coconut Kelz plays the stereotypical male harasser, telling J Something to smile because he'd look “much prettier”. 

She can also be seen invading a “random” guy's space at the gym, as well as forcing a conversation at the bar during happy hour.  

The video, which makes use of humour and irony, got the thumbs-up from many social media users, with some saying they had experienced the same situations.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

