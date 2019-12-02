Look! Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, is living her best life in Atlanta

Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, is living it up in Atlanta, US, where she will be competing for the much coveted Miss Universe title on December 9. She left the country just five days ago but seems to have settled in well and is clearly enjoying her time abroad with the other beauty queens.

Scores of South Africans bade her farewell at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg the day she departed and she has made sure to thank everyone for their support. She has also kept Mzansi posted on her stay in Atlanta, her journey to Miss Universe and all the friendships she's forged with the other contestants.

Zozi's beauty stands out and South Africans continue to give her all the love on social media.

