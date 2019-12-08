On My Radar

Which tipples are the Bearded Gin Guy's current faves?

Talking sips, apps and more with PE's gin reviewer extraordinaire, Louis Janse van Rensburg

Louis Janse van Rensburg, aka the Bearded Gin Guy, is an entrepreneur and business owner from Port Elizabeth who has a passion for gin.



Distilleries from all over the world send their gin to him for his unique creative reviews. This year he formed part of the judging panel for the Sunday Times Lifestyle Gin Awards...